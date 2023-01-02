Investors finally get a glimpse of Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS) volume hitting the figure of 0.11 million.

Weyco Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WEYS) on December 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $21.60, plunging -3.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.84 and dropped to $20.30 before settling in for the closing price of $22.02. Within the past 52 weeks, WEYS’s price has moved between $19.89 and $32.45.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -2.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 312.10%. With a float of $6.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.54 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 439 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.15, operating margin of +10.01, and the pretax margin is +10.22.

Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Footwear & Accessories industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Weyco Group Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 23.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 15,720. In this transaction VP – SUPPLY CHAIN of this company sold 600 shares at a rate of $26.20, taking the stock ownership to the 5,525 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s VP, PRESIDENT – BOGS & RAFTERS sold 974 for $29.70, making the entire transaction worth $28,928. This insider now owns 1,676 shares in total.

Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2017, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.25) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +7.68 while generating a return on equity of 10.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 312.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Weyco Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WEYS) Trading Performance Indicators

Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.07

Technical Analysis of Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS)

The latest stats from [Weyco Group Inc., WEYS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 41880.0 was superior to 21423.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.02.

During the past 100 days, Weyco Group Inc.’s (WEYS) raw stochastic average was set at 12.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.41. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.64. The third major resistance level sits at $23.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.56. The third support level lies at $18.82 if the price breaches the second support level.

Weyco Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WEYS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 211.81 million based on 9,622K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 267,640 K and income totals 20,560 K. The company made 96,970 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 10,770 K in sales during its previous quarter.