Investors must take note of CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s (CBAT) performance last week, which was -1.98%.

A new trading day began on December 30, 2023, with CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) stock priced at $0.9813, up 0.91% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.99 and dropped to $0.981 before settling in for the closing price of $0.98. CBAT’s price has ranged from $0.92 to $1.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 72.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 655.60%. With a float of $64.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1054 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.70, operating margin of -22.24, and the pretax margin is +102.20.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. is 27.45%, while institutional ownership is 2.40%.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2010, the company reported earnings of -$0.3 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +116.74 while generating a return on equity of 66.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 655.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 52.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.12

Technical Analysis of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT)

The latest stats from [CBAK Energy Technology Inc., CBAT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.24 million was inferior to 0.6 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s (CBAT) raw stochastic average was set at 1.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1549, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2010. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9930. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9960. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0020. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9840, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9780. The third support level lies at $0.9750 if the price breaches the second support level.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 87.30 million, the company has a total of 88,991K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 52,670 K while annual income is 61,490 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 57,720 K while its latest quarter income was 0 K.