Investors must take note of Euroseas Ltd.’s (ESEA) performance last week, which was -3.40%.

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) on December 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $18.48, plunging -1.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.60 and dropped to $18.27 before settling in for the closing price of $18.70. Within the past 52 weeks, ESEA’s price has moved between $18.25 and $35.47.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 35.50% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 941.00%. With a float of $2.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.20 million.

In an organization with 365 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Marine Shipping industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Euroseas Ltd. is 34.80%, while institutional ownership is 4.30%.

Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $3.8) by $0.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 941.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 16.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) Trading Performance Indicators

Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 15.02, a number that is poised to hit 2.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 42480.0. That was inferior than the volume of 78155.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, Euroseas Ltd.’s (ESEA) raw stochastic average was set at 1.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.51. However, in the short run, Euroseas Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.61. Second resistance stands at $18.77. The third major resistance level sits at $18.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.11. The third support level lies at $17.95 if the price breaches the second support level.

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 133.95 million based on 7,129K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 93,890 K and income totals 42,960 K. The company made 45,960 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 25,220 K in sales during its previous quarter.