Investors must take note of Femasys Inc.’s (FEMY) performance last week, which was -11.76%.

December 30, 2023, Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY) trading session started at the price of $0.785, that was 8.56% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.90 and dropped to $0.6988 before settling in for the closing price of $0.83. A 52-week range for FEMY has been $0.57 – $4.05.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -91.00%. With a float of $9.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.81 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 27 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13.14, operating margin of -706.70, and the pretax margin is -638.63.

Femasys Inc. (FEMY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Femasys Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Femasys Inc. is 19.01%, while institutional ownership is 7.80%.

Femasys Inc. (FEMY) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.25) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -638.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -91.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Femasys Inc. (FEMY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Femasys Inc. (FEMY)

Looking closely at Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY), its last 5-days average volume was 51700.0, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Femasys Inc.’s (FEMY) raw stochastic average was set at 20.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 106.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1579, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6119. However, in the short run, Femasys Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9671. Second resistance stands at $1.0341. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1683. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7659, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6317. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5647.

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY) Key Stats

There are 11,814K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.80 million. As of now, sales total 1,180 K while income totals -7,540 K. Its latest quarter income was 350 K while its last quarter net income were -2,980 K.