Investors must take note of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s (KNSL) performance last week, which was -5.40%.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NYSE: KNSL) kicked off on December 30, 2023, at the price of $261.99, down -1.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $263.36 and dropped to $256.925 before settling in for the closing price of $264.38. Over the past 52 weeks, KNSL has traded in a range of $180.05-$334.99.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 35.20% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 71.10%. With a float of $21.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $22.81 million.

In an organization with 375 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (KNSL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry. The insider ownership of Kinsale Capital Group Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 87.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 242,280. In this transaction EVP and COO of this company sold 750 shares at a rate of $323.04, taking the stock ownership to the 87,908 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 04, when Company’s CEO and President sold 3,500 for $317.16, making the entire transaction worth $1,110,060. This insider now owns 313,441 shares in total.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (KNSL) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.3) by $0.34. This company achieved a net margin of +23.86 while generating a return on equity of 23.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 39.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NYSE: KNSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s (KNSL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.07, a number that is poised to hit 2.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (KNSL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.14 million. That was better than the volume of 0.13 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 9.33.

During the past 100 days, Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s (KNSL) raw stochastic average was set at 22.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $292.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $251.67. However, in the short run, Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $264.28. Second resistance stands at $267.04. The third major resistance level sits at $270.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $257.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $254.17. The third support level lies at $251.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NYSE: KNSL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.10 billion has total of 22,925K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 639,780 K in contrast with the sum of 152,660 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 216,960 K and last quarter income was 32,980 K.