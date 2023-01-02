Investors must take note of Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s (YVR) performance last week, which was -14.89%.

On December 30, 2023, Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) opened at $0.1759, lower -7.07% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1894 and dropped to $0.1711 before settling in for the closing price of $0.19. Price fluctuations for YVR have ranged from $0.17 to $1.25 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has dropped its sales by -8.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -82.60% at the time writing. With a float of $14.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.31 million.

In an organization with 26 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Liquid Media Group Ltd. is 21.60%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -82.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.80

Technical Analysis of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 82580.0. That was inferior than the volume of 0.28 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s (YVR) raw stochastic average was set at 1.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2413, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4055. However, in the short run, Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1866. Second resistance stands at $0.1971. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2049. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1683, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1605. The third support level lies at $0.1500 if the price breaches the second support level.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) Key Stats

There are currently 19,199K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.60 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 770 K according to its annual income of -12,780 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,530 K and its income totaled -1,420 K.