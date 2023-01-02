Investors must take note of Primerica Inc.’s (PRI) performance last week, which was 1.77%.

Primerica Inc. (NYSE: PRI) on December 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $140.86, plunging -0.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $142.34 and dropped to $140.69 before settling in for the closing price of $141.87. Within the past 52 weeks, PRI’s price has moved between $110.22 and $159.47.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 12.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -2.00%. With a float of $36.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.44 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2891 workers is very important to gauge.

Primerica Inc. (PRI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Life industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Primerica Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 94.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 218,205. In this transaction Executive VP and CFO of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $145.47, taking the stock ownership to the 10,933 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s President sold 3,500 for $145.19, making the entire transaction worth $508,160. This insider now owns 15,752 shares in total.

Primerica Inc. (PRI) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $3.01) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +13.48 while generating a return on equity of 18.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.41% during the next five years compared to 15.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Primerica Inc. (NYSE: PRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Primerica Inc. (PRI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.21, a number that is poised to hit 2.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Primerica Inc. (PRI)

The latest stats from [Primerica Inc., PRI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 64000.0 was inferior to 0.16 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.78.

During the past 100 days, Primerica Inc.’s (PRI) raw stochastic average was set at 73.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $141.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $130.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $142.54. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $143.27. The third major resistance level sits at $144.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $140.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $139.97. The third support level lies at $139.24 if the price breaches the second support level.

Primerica Inc. (NYSE: PRI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.23 billion based on 36,898K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,710 M and income totals 373,360 K. The company made 673,290 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 51,810 K in sales during its previous quarter.