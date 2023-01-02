IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.11 million

December 30, 2023, IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX: ITP) trading session started at the price of $0.49, that was -12.34% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.52 and dropped to $0.46 before settling in for the closing price of $0.52. A 52-week range for ITP has been $0.49 – $5.12.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 3.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 107.20%. With a float of $10.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.45 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 366 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.85, operating margin of +0.91, and the pretax margin is +4.01.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward IT Tech Packaging Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of IT Tech Packaging Inc. is 4.75%, while institutional ownership is 1.70%.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +0.56 while generating a return on equity of 0.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 107.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -46.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX: ITP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23

Technical Analysis of IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.23 million, its volume of 82300.0 showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s (ITP) raw stochastic average was set at 0.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 57.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6535, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3584. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5003 in the near term. At $0.5405, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5609. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4397, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4193. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3791.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX: ITP) Key Stats

There are 11,416K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.00 million. As of now, sales total 160,880 K while income totals 910 K. Its latest quarter income was 31,710 K while its last quarter net income were -1,890 K.