KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 17,106 M

A new trading day began on December 30, 2023, with KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: KB) stock priced at $38.78, down -0.80% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.05 and dropped to $38.5741 before settling in for the closing price of $38.97. KB’s price has ranged from $30.14 to $55.31 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 8.70% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 24.70%. With a float of $19.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $389.63 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 24663 employees.

KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of KB Financial Group Inc. is 12.60%, while institutional ownership is 6.40%.

KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +11.18 while generating a return on equity of 10.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.90% during the next five years compared to 14.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: KB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are KB Financial Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.07, a number that is poised to hit 2.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KB Financial Group Inc. (KB)

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: KB) saw its 5-day average volume 0.13 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.88.

During the past 100 days, KB Financial Group Inc.’s (KB) raw stochastic average was set at 74.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.69. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $38.95 in the near term. At $39.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $39.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.29. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $38.00.

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: KB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 15.56 billion, the company has a total of 408,897K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 17,106 M while annual income is 3,720 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,957 M while its latest quarter income was 889,930 K.