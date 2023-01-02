Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) kicked off at the price of $8.64: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE: KEP) kicked off on December 30, 2023, at the price of $8.58. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.70 and dropped to $8.58 before settling in for the closing price of $8.64. Over the past 52 weeks, KEP has traded in a range of $5.76-$10.18.

Utilities Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -366.90%. With a float of $1.05 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.28 billion.

The firm has a total of 48809 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -4.65, operating margin of -9.71, and the pretax margin is -12.62.

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. The insider ownership of Korea Electric Power Corporation is 51.10%, while institutional ownership is 1.50%.

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -8.77 while generating a return on equity of -7.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -366.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to -22.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE: KEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Korea Electric Power Corporation’s (KEP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -12.57

Technical Analysis of Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Korea Electric Power Corporation, KEP], we can find that recorded value of 0.22 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Korea Electric Power Corporation’s (KEP) raw stochastic average was set at 93.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.76. The third major resistance level sits at $8.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.52. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.46.

Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE: KEP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.98 billion has total of 1,283,928K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 53,922 M in contrast with the sum of -4,784 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,841 M and last quarter income was -4,134 M.