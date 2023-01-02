La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) is expecting 1.11% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) kicked off on December 30, 2023, at the price of $22.81, down -1.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.94 and dropped to $22.68 before settling in for the closing price of $23.06. Over the past 52 weeks, LZB has traded in a range of $21.92-$38.16.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 9.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 47.60%. With a float of $42.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.10 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12800 employees.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 7/30/2022, the organization reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.67) by $0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.80% during the next five years compared to 14.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s (LZB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB)

Looking closely at La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), its last 5-days average volume was 0.23 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s (LZB) raw stochastic average was set at 9.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.66. However, in the short run, La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.95. Second resistance stands at $23.07. The third major resistance level sits at $23.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.55. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.43.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 994.72 million has total of 43,136K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,357 M in contrast with the sum of 150,020 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 611,330 K and last quarter income was 46,080 K.