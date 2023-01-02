Laird Superfood Inc. (LSF) average volume reaches $55.51K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Laird Superfood Inc. (AMEX: LSF) on December 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.78, soaring 3.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.84 and dropped to $0.78 before settling in for the closing price of $0.81. Within the past 52 weeks, LSF’s price has moved between $0.77 and $14.79.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -1.60%. With a float of $6.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.13 million.

The firm has a total of 145 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.62, operating margin of -65.05, and the pretax margin is -64.80.

Laird Superfood Inc. (LSF) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Packaged Foods industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Laird Superfood Inc. is 8.70%, while institutional ownership is 11.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 45,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $3.00, taking the stock ownership to the 17,901 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 15,000 for $3.00, making the entire transaction worth $45,000. This insider now owns 140,000 shares in total.

Laird Superfood Inc. (LSF) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.68) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -64.85 while generating a return on equity of -33.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Laird Superfood Inc. (AMEX: LSF) Trading Performance Indicators

Laird Superfood Inc. (LSF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Laird Superfood Inc. (LSF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Laird Superfood Inc., LSF], we can find that recorded value of 62860.0 was lower than the volume posted last year of 93490.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Laird Superfood Inc.’s (LSF) raw stochastic average was set at 3.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3434, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1984. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8600. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.8800. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9200. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8000, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7600. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7400.

Laird Superfood Inc. (AMEX: LSF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.50 million based on 9,223K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 36,810 K and income totals -23,870 K. The company made 8,840 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -5,740 K in sales during its previous quarter.