Last month’s performance of -10.22% for Seer Inc. (SEER) is certainly impressive

Seer Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) on December 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.57, soaring 2.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.858 and dropped to $5.51 before settling in for the closing price of $5.68. Within the past 52 weeks, SEER’s price has moved between $4.86 and $23.75.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -111.40%. With a float of $50.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.54 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 118 employees.

Seer Inc. (SEER) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Seer Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 86.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 08, was worth 124,070. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 18,884 shares at a rate of $6.57, taking the stock ownership to the 273,442 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 08, when Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 8,185 for $8.91, making the entire transaction worth $72,923. This insider now owns 101,370 shares in total.

Seer Inc. (SEER) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.39) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -111.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Seer Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) Trading Performance Indicators

Seer Inc. (SEER) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 32.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 25.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Seer Inc. (SEER)

Seer Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) saw its 5-day average volume 0.26 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Seer Inc.’s (SEER) raw stochastic average was set at 11.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 88.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.87. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.94 in the near term. At $6.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.37. The third support level lies at $5.24 if the price breaches the second support level.

Seer Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 355.77 million based on 62,642K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,620 K and income totals -71,170 K. The company made 3,960 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -23,980 K in sales during its previous quarter.