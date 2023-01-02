Last month’s performance of -16.42% for Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) is certainly impressive

On December 30, 2023, Flux Power Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) opened at $3.73, higher 2.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.02 and dropped to $3.595 before settling in for the closing price of $3.88. Price fluctuations for FLUX have ranged from $1.89 to $5.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 115.90% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 6.80% at the time writing. With a float of $11.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 121 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.85, operating margin of -36.28, and the pretax margin is -36.87.

Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Flux Power Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 32.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 2,004. In this transaction Director of this company sold 889 shares at a rate of $2.25, taking the stock ownership to the 4,467,281 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s Director sold 5,620 for $2.25, making the entire transaction worth $12,645. This insider now owns 4,468,170 shares in total.

Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.26) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -36.87 while generating a return on equity of -115.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Flux Power Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX)

Flux Power Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) saw its 5-day average volume 63060.0, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 57788.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Flux Power Holdings Inc.’s (FLUX) raw stochastic average was set at 54.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.13 in the near term. At $4.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.44. The third support level lies at $3.28 if the price breaches the second support level.

Flux Power Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) Key Stats

There are currently 16,029K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 62.21 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 42,330 K according to its annual income of -15,610 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 17,840 K and its income totaled -2,140 K.