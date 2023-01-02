Last month’s performance of -5.16% for Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) is certainly impressive

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD) kicked off on December 30, 2023, at the price of $28.39, down -0.81% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.67 and dropped to $28.04 before settling in for the closing price of $28.54. Over the past 52 weeks, COLD has traded in a range of $21.49-$33.08.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 12.70% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -199.10%. With a float of $268.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $269.50 million.

In an organization with 16275 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.41, operating margin of +4.68, and the pretax margin is -1.17.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Industrial Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 101,514. In this transaction EVP & Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 3,400 shares at a rate of $29.86, taking the stock ownership to the 36,812 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03, when Company’s insider sold 2,603 for $28.94, making the entire transaction worth $75,331. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -1.12 while generating a return on equity of -0.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -199.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.50% during the next five years compared to 8.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Americold Realty Trust Inc.’s (COLD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.8 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.8 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, Americold Realty Trust Inc.’s (COLD) raw stochastic average was set at 61.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.26. However, in the short run, Americold Realty Trust Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.64. Second resistance stands at $28.97. The third major resistance level sits at $29.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.71. The third support level lies at $27.38 if the price breaches the second support level.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.69 billion has total of 269,399K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,715 M in contrast with the sum of -30,460 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 757,780 K and last quarter income was -8,910 K.