Last month’s performance of -9.38% for Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on December 30, 2023, with Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRI) stock priced at $76.37, up 0.16% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $77.15 and dropped to $73.675 before settling in for the closing price of $76.77. MCRI’s price has ranged from $54.01 to $94.26 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 12.70% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 181.10%. With a float of $13.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2650 employees.

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Resorts & Casinos Industry. The insider ownership of Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. is 4.30%, while institutional ownership is 62.40%.

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.41 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 181.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.00% during the next five years compared to 20.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.34, a number that is poised to hit 1.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRI) saw its 5-day average volume 74060.0, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 93934.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.29.

During the past 100 days, Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.’s (MCRI) raw stochastic average was set at 72.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $79.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $69.89. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $78.14 in the near term. At $79.38, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $81.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $74.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $72.43. The third support level lies at $71.19 if the price breaches the second support level.

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.46 billion, the company has a total of 18,962K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 395,380 K while annual income is 68,490 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 133,730 K while its latest quarter income was 27,490 K.