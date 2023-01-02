Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG) to new highs

December 30, 2023, AFC Gamma Inc. (NASDAQ: AFCG) trading session started at the price of $15.39, that was -0.13% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.92 and dropped to $15.38 before settling in for the closing price of $15.75. A 52-week range for AFCG has been $14.90 – $23.21.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 585.50%. With a float of $16.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.02 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.44, operating margin of +57.43, and the pretax margin is +54.51.

AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward AFC Gamma Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of AFC Gamma Inc. is 16.50%, while institutional ownership is 37.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17, was worth 79,242. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $15.85, taking the stock ownership to the 5,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16, when Company’s Managing Director bought 57,600 for $15.62, making the entire transaction worth $899,712. This insider now owns 97,500 shares in total.

AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.6) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +54.42 while generating a return on equity of 11.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 585.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

AFC Gamma Inc. (NASDAQ: AFCG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.16 million, its volume of 0.12 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, AFC Gamma Inc.’s (AFCG) raw stochastic average was set at 15.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.95. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.97 in the near term. At $16.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.14. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.89.

AFC Gamma Inc. (NASDAQ: AFCG) Key Stats

There are 20,364K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 320.73 million. As of now, sales total 37,010 K while income totals 21,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 18,140 K while its last quarter net income were 11,480 K.