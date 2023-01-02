Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI) to new highs

On December 30, 2023, Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) opened at $1.21, lower -1.60% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.26 and dropped to $1.18 before settling in for the closing price of $1.25. Price fluctuations for DYAI have ranged from $1.12 to $4.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 32.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -38.30% at the time writing. With a float of $20.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.39 million.

The firm has a total of 7 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.11, operating margin of -608.64, and the pretax margin is -543.73.

Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Dyadic International Inc. is 29.25%, while institutional ownership is 13.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 08, was worth 3,713. In this transaction VP of Research and Bus. Dvlpmt of this company sold 1,089 shares at a rate of $3.41, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 07, when Company’s VP of Research and Bus. Dvlpmt sold 7,854 for $3.50, making the entire transaction worth $27,489. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -543.73 while generating a return on equity of -55.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Dyadic International Inc., DYAI], we can find that recorded value of 63860.0 was better than the volume posted last year of 50631.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Dyadic International Inc.’s (DYAI) raw stochastic average was set at 5.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6836, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3403. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2667. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3033. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3467. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1433. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1067.

Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) Key Stats

There are currently 28,563K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 35.69 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,400 K according to its annual income of -13,070 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 880 K and its income totaled -1,810 K.