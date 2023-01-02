Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) to new highs

A new trading day began on December 30, 2023, with Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: NEWT) stock priced at $16.54, down -1.81% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.96 and dropped to $16.16 before settling in for the closing price of $16.55. NEWT’s price has ranged from $14.75 to $28.70 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 20.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 132.20%. With a float of $23.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 104 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +81.48, operating margin of +66.00, and the pretax margin is +52.28.

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Newtek Business Services Corp. is 5.30%, while institutional ownership is 15.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 101,636. In this transaction Chairman & CEO of this company bought 4,200 shares at a rate of $24.20, taking the stock ownership to the 988,016 shares.

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.75 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +52.28 while generating a return on equity of 22.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 132.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.00% during the next five years compared to 14.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: NEWT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Newtek Business Services Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT)

Looking closely at Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: NEWT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.22 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.80.

During the past 100 days, Newtek Business Services Corp.’s (NEWT) raw stochastic average was set at 17.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.69. However, in the short run, Newtek Business Services Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.75. Second resistance stands at $17.26. The third major resistance level sits at $17.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.66. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.15.

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: NEWT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 404.14 million, the company has a total of 24,425K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 108,490 K while annual income is 84,140 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 23,580 K while its latest quarter income was 11,360 K.