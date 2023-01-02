Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) to new highs

On December 30, 2023, UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) opened at $8.36, higher 6.10% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.90 and dropped to $8.30 before settling in for the closing price of $8.36. Price fluctuations for URGN have ranged from $4.85 to $12.63 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 22.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 15.90% at the time writing. With a float of $20.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $22.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 195 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.27, operating margin of -192.11, and the pretax margin is -227.66.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of UroGen Pharma Ltd. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 71.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 31, was worth 3,057. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 258 shares at a rate of $11.85, taking the stock ownership to the 23,950 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 31, when Company’s General Counsel sold 3,606 for $7.21, making the entire transaction worth $25,999. This insider now owns 12,176 shares in total.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.27) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -230.67 while generating a return on equity of -211.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.83, a number that is poised to hit -1.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)

Looking closely at UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN), its last 5-days average volume was 63760.0, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s (URGN) raw stochastic average was set at 34.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.25. However, in the short run, UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.08. Second resistance stands at $9.29. The third major resistance level sits at $9.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.09. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.88.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) Key Stats

There are currently 22,741K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 193.01 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 48,040 K according to its annual income of -110,820 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 16,100 K and its income totaled -25,830 K.