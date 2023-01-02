Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) volume exceeds 0.25 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ: LILA) kicked off on December 30, 2023, at the price of $7.45. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.55 and dropped to $7.41 before settling in for the closing price of $7.53. Over the past 52 weeks, LILA has traded in a range of $5.90-$12.37.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 12.00% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 45.80%. With a float of $182.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $220.19 million.

In an organization with 11900 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Liberty Latin America Ltd. is 3.80%, while institutional ownership is 78.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 21, was worth 947. In this transaction Shareholder of this company bought 100 shares at a rate of $9.47, taking the stock ownership to the 550 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16, when Company’s Shareholder bought 100 for $9.50, making the entire transaction worth $950. This insider now owns 450 shares in total.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$2.1 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.09) by -$2.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ: LILA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Liberty Latin America Ltd.’s (LILA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.27 million. That was better than the volume of 0.26 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Liberty Latin America Ltd.’s (LILA) raw stochastic average was set at 60.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.03. However, in the short run, Liberty Latin America Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.58. Second resistance stands at $7.64. The third major resistance level sits at $7.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.36. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.30.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ: LILA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.65 billion has total of 217,418K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,799 M in contrast with the sum of -440,100 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,222 M and last quarter income was 84,100 K.