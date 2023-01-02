Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) is -0.41% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on December 30, 2023, with Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) stock priced at $66.86, down -1.17% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $67.425 and dropped to $65.57 before settling in for the closing price of $67.59. LGND’s price has ranged from $46.83 to $106.37 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 20.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -33.60%. With a float of $15.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.89 million.

In an organization with 154 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 4.40%, while institutional ownership is 90.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 618,657. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $61.87, taking the stock ownership to the 422,984 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 10,000 for $78.32, making the entire transaction worth $783,173. This insider now owns 416,731 shares in total.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 98.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.11 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.16 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.06.

During the past 100 days, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s (LGND) raw stochastic average was set at 17.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $88.82. However, in the short run, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $67.63. Second resistance stands at $68.45. The third major resistance level sits at $69.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $65.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.74. The third support level lies at $63.92 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.14 billion, the company has a total of 16,894K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 277,130 K while annual income is 57,140 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 66,090 K while its latest quarter income was 400 K.