LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) kicked off at the price of $35.53: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On December 30, 2023, LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE: LTC) opened at $35.57, lower -0.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.91 and dropped to $35.23 before settling in for the closing price of $35.76. Price fluctuations for LTC have ranged from $32.23 to $45.49 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Real Estate Sector giant was -0.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -41.40% at the time writing. With a float of $39.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.27 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 25 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.35, operating margin of +47.69, and the pretax margin is +35.88.

LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of LTC Properties Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 77.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 08, was worth 197,500. In this transaction EVP, CAO & TREASURER of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $39.50, taking the stock ownership to the 34,338 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 07, when Company’s EVP, CAO & TREASURER sold 5,000 for $39.46, making the entire transaction worth $197,318. This insider now owns 39,338 shares in total.

LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.41) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +35.36 while generating a return on equity of 7.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.20% during the next five years compared to -8.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE: LTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for LTC Properties Inc. (LTC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LTC Properties Inc. (LTC)

Looking closely at LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE: LTC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.21 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.87.

During the past 100 days, LTC Properties Inc.’s (LTC) raw stochastic average was set at 4.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.82. However, in the short run, LTC Properties Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $35.88. Second resistance stands at $36.24. The third major resistance level sits at $36.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.88. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $34.52.

LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE: LTC) Key Stats

There are currently 40,505K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.45 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 155,320 K according to its annual income of 55,860 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 43,500 K and its income totaled 13,290 K.