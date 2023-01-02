MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) posted a -8.12% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On December 30, 2023, MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) opened at $1.24, lower -1.84% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.24 and dropped to $1.11 before settling in for the closing price of $1.17. Price fluctuations for MDIA have ranged from $1.01 to $6.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 70.00% at the time writing. With a float of $15.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.85 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 192 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.95, operating margin of +9.75, and the pretax margin is -10.31.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Broadcasting industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of MediaCo Holding Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 86.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 28, was worth 4,000,132. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 3,328,728 shares at a rate of $1.20, taking the stock ownership to the 16,798,127 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 22, when Company’s Director sold 2,471 for $1.26, making the entire transaction worth $3,113. This insider now owns 557,236 shares in total.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -10.96.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.81

Technical Analysis of MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.14 million, its volume of 0.12 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, MediaCo Holding Inc.’s (MDIA) raw stochastic average was set at 4.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 176.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 101.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3245, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4450. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2223 in the near term. At $1.2962, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3523. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0923, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0362. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9623.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) Key Stats

There are currently 21,436K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 25.29 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 55,490 K according to its annual income of -6,080 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,830 K and its income totaled -2,650 K.