MeridianLink Inc. (MLNK) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 71,750 K

MeridianLink Inc. (NYSE: MLNK) on December 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $13.69, soaring 0.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.85 and dropped to $13.49 before settling in for the closing price of $13.72. Within the past 52 weeks, MLNK’s price has moved between $12.49 and $22.09.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -54.90%. With a float of $64.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $80.66 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 622 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.21, operating margin of +14.96, and the pretax margin is -1.81.

MeridianLink Inc. (MLNK) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of MeridianLink Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 74.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01, was worth 391,187. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 22,407 shares at a rate of $17.46, taking the stock ownership to the 443,422 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 30, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 37,612 for $16.60, making the entire transaction worth $624,273. This insider now owns 465,829 shares in total.

MeridianLink Inc. (MLNK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -3.73 while generating a return on equity of -2.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -54.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -26.97% drop over the previous five years of trading.

MeridianLink Inc. (NYSE: MLNK) Trading Performance Indicators

MeridianLink Inc. (MLNK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MeridianLink Inc. (MLNK)

The latest stats from [MeridianLink Inc., MLNK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 85860.0 was inferior to 0.15 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, MeridianLink Inc.’s (MLNK) raw stochastic average was set at 20.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.05. The third major resistance level sits at $14.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.33. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.17.

MeridianLink Inc. (NYSE: MLNK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.11 billion based on 80,918K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 267,680 K and income totals -10,000 K. The company made 71,750 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,890 K in sales during its previous quarter.