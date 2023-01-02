Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) is expecting -51.28% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

December 30, 2023, Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) trading session started at the price of $0.19, that was -0.34% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.19 and dropped to $0.175 before settling in for the closing price of $0.18. A 52-week range for METX has been $0.17 – $8.40.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 87.30%. With a float of $10.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.37 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1229 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Meten Holding Group Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Meten Holding Group Ltd. is 6.84%, while institutional ownership is 10.20%.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -14.75 and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.43 million, its volume of 0.2 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Meten Holding Group Ltd.’s (METX) raw stochastic average was set at 1.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2390, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3747. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1853 in the near term. At $0.1951, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2003. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1703, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1651. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1553.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) Key Stats

There are 11,404K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.00 million. As of now, sales total 114,400 K while income totals -60,310 K. Its latest quarter income was 204,765 K while its last quarter net income were -78,068 K.