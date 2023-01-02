MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 17,360 K

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) on December 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.938, plunging -10.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9889 and dropped to $0.84 before settling in for the closing price of $0.94. Within the past 52 weeks, YGMZ’s price has moved between $0.78 and $6.50.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -175.80%. With a float of $7.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.89 million.

In an organization with 81 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.71, operating margin of -2.81, and the pretax margin is -4.63.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Trucking industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited is 67.40%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -5.41 while generating a return on equity of -2.66.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -175.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) Trading Performance Indicators

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.04

Technical Analysis of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.5 million. That was better than the volume of 0.18 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited’s (YGMZ) raw stochastic average was set at 1.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 369.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 173.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.3008, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1433. However, in the short run, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9403. Second resistance stands at $1.0390. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0892. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7914, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7412. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6425.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 21.51 million based on 22,960K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 17,360 K and income totals -940 K. The company made 8,675 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 617 K in sales during its previous quarter.