No matter how cynical the overall market is, Albany International Corp. (AIN) performance over the last week is recorded 0.23%

Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN) kicked off on December 30, 2023, at the price of $99.10, down -0.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $99.10 and dropped to $97.72 before settling in for the closing price of $99.57. Over the past 52 weeks, AIN has traded in a range of $75.24-$106.58.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 3.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 19.80%. With a float of $30.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.11 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4100 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Albany International Corp. (AIN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.86) by $0.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.20% during the next five years compared to 17.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Albany International Corp.’s (AIN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 81.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Albany International Corp. (AIN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.14 million, its volume of 84400.0 showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.31.

During the past 100 days, Albany International Corp.’s (AIN) raw stochastic average was set at 73.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $98.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $99.22 in the near term. At $99.85, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $100.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $97.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $97.09. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $96.46.

Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.10 billion has total of 31,100K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 929,240 K in contrast with the sum of 118,480 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 260,560 K and last quarter income was 10,690 K.