No matter how cynical the overall market is Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) performance over the last week is recorded -4.99%

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE: EARN) on December 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.90, plunging -1.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.93 and dropped to $6.74 before settling in for the closing price of $6.95. Within the past 52 weeks, EARN’s price has moved between $5.70 and $11.07.

A company in the Real Estate sector has dropped its sales by -3.30% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -130.60%. With a float of $12.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.15 million.

In an organization with 170 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +91.90, operating margin of -12.09, and the pretax margin is -21.27.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Mortgage industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 23.80%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.25) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -21.27 while generating a return on equity of -3.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -130.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.82% during the next five years compared to -18.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE: EARN) Trading Performance Indicators

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.40, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 86060.0. That was inferior than the volume of 0.12 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s (EARN) raw stochastic average was set at 36.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.83. However, in the short run, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.95. Second resistance stands at $7.03. The third major resistance level sits at $7.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.65. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.57.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE: EARN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 92.13 million based on 13,079K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 28,360 K and income totals -6,310 K. The company made 9,460 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -13,670 K in sales during its previous quarter.