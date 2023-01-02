No matter how cynical the overall market is, EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) performance over the last week is recorded 3.53%

On December 30, 2023, EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE: ESMT) opened at $17.05, higher 1.62% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.631 and dropped to $17.05 before settling in for the closing price of $17.32. Price fluctuations for ESMT have ranged from $15.01 to $24.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -33.50% at the time writing. With a float of $153.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $164.43 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 789 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +70.15, operating margin of -0.08, and the pretax margin is -4.43.

EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of EngageSmart Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 90.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 165,763. In this transaction President, SMB Solutions of this company sold 8,334 shares at a rate of $19.89, taking the stock ownership to the 2,720 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 12, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 28,000 for $19.53, making the entire transaction worth $546,840. This insider now owns 980,978 shares in total.

EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.04) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -4.15 while generating a return on equity of -1.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE: ESMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 89.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT)

Looking closely at EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE: ESMT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.2 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, EngageSmart Inc.’s (ESMT) raw stochastic average was set at 33.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.38. However, in the short run, EngageSmart Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.80. Second resistance stands at $18.01. The third major resistance level sits at $18.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.85. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.64.

EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE: ESMT) Key Stats

There are currently 165,482K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.87 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 216,280 K according to its annual income of -8,970 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 78,800 K and its income totaled 6,770 K.