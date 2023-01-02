No matter how cynical the overall market is, Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) performance over the last week is recorded 2.79%

December 30, 2023, Forrester Research Inc. (NASDAQ: FORR) trading session started at the price of $35.19, that was 0.93% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.335 and dropped to $34.66 before settling in for the closing price of $35.43. A 52-week range for FORR has been $32.73 – $60.64.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.70% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 143.30%. With a float of $11.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.96 million.

The firm has a total of 1781 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Forrester Research Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Forrester Research Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 56.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 34,545. In this transaction Chief Consulting Officer of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $34.54, taking the stock ownership to the 5,407 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 2,000 for $34.75, making the entire transaction worth $69,500. This insider now owns 5,088 shares in total.

Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.73) by $0.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 143.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.00% during the next five years compared to 5.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Forrester Research Inc. (NASDAQ: FORR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Forrester Research Inc. (FORR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Forrester Research Inc., FORR], we can find that recorded value of 43460.0 was lower than the volume posted last year of 48338.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.52.

During the past 100 days, Forrester Research Inc.’s (FORR) raw stochastic average was set at 23.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $36.51. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $37.26. The third major resistance level sits at $38.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.91. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $33.16.

Forrester Research Inc. (NASDAQ: FORR) Key Stats

There are 19,052K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 675.15 million. As of now, sales total 494,320 K while income totals 24,840 K. Its latest quarter income was 127,680 K while its last quarter net income were 5,410 K.