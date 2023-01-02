No matter how cynical the overall market is Loews Corporation (L) performance over the last week is recorded 1.99%

A new trading day began on December 30, 2023, with Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) stock priced at $58.44, down -0.58% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $58.77 and dropped to $58.10 before settling in for the closing price of $58.67. L’s price has ranged from $49.36 to $68.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 2.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 282.60%. With a float of $194.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $240.37 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 10340 workers is very important to gauge.

Loews Corporation (L) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry. The insider ownership of Loews Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 61.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 40,533. In this transaction Director of this company sold 698 shares at a rate of $58.07, taking the stock ownership to the 19,633 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Director sold 698 for $58.07, making the entire transaction worth $40,533. This insider now owns 7,365 shares in total.

Loews Corporation (L) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +10.76 while generating a return on equity of 8.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 282.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.03% during the next five years compared to 25.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Loews Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.99

Technical Analysis of Loews Corporation (L)

The latest stats from [Loews Corporation, L] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.61 million was inferior to 0.86 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.11.

During the past 100 days, Loews Corporation’s (L) raw stochastic average was set at 93.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $58.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $59.07. The third major resistance level sits at $59.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.73. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $57.36.

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.93 billion, the company has a total of 237,427K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 14,657 M while annual income is 1,578 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,461 M while its latest quarter income was 130,000 K.