No matter how cynical the overall market is Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (MITQ) performance over the last week is recorded 5.50%

On December 30, 2023, Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX: MITQ) opened at $1.04, higher 11.65% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.16 and dropped to $1.03 before settling in for the closing price of $1.03. Price fluctuations for MITQ have ranged from $0.82 to $2.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -2.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -11.30% at the time writing. With a float of $7.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.93 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 31 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.73, operating margin of -9.60, and the pretax margin is -7.33.

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (MITQ) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Moving iMage Technologies Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 3.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27, was worth 49,877. In this transaction CEO, Pres. of this company bought 41,700 shares at a rate of $1.20, taking the stock ownership to the 2,074,828 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s EVP Operations bought 10,000 for $1.25, making the entire transaction worth $12,500. This insider now owns 600,630 shares in total.

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (MITQ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -7.33 while generating a return on equity of -36.33.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX: MITQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (MITQ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08

Technical Analysis of Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (MITQ)

The latest stats from [Moving iMage Technologies Inc., MITQ] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.12 million was inferior to 0.94 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Moving iMage Technologies Inc.’s (MITQ) raw stochastic average was set at 25.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1082, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2044. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1967. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2433. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3267. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0667, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9833. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9367.

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX: MITQ) Key Stats

There are currently 10,958K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 18,350 K according to its annual income of -1,350 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,850 K and its income totaled -100 K.