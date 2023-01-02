No matter how cynical the overall market is, Sasol Limited (SSL) performance over the last week is recorded 0.51%

A new trading day began on December 30, 2023, with Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) stock priced at $15.58, down -0.44% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.735 and dropped to $15.50 before settling in for the closing price of $15.78. SSL’s price has ranged from $14.70 to $28.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.80% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 326.50%. With a float of $540.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $625.20 million.

The firm has a total of 28279 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.94, operating margin of +25.19, and the pretax margin is +19.01.

Sasol Limited (SSL) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +14.13 while generating a return on equity of 23.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 326.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.90% during the next five years compared to 13.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sasol Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.61

Technical Analysis of Sasol Limited (SSL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sasol Limited, SSL], we can find that recorded value of 0.12 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Sasol Limited’s (SSL) raw stochastic average was set at 13.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.80. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.88. The third major resistance level sits at $16.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.41. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.33.

Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.06 billion, the company has a total of 635,677K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 18,144 M while annual income is 2,563 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 41,259 M while its latest quarter income was 6,562 M.