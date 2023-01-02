Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK) average volume reaches $135.62K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On December 30, 2023, Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NASDAQ: NFBK) opened at $15.65, lower -0.38% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.805 and dropped to $15.65 before settling in for the closing price of $15.79. Price fluctuations for NFBK have ranged from $11.87 to $17.37 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 6.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 91.10% at the time writing. With a float of $42.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.05 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 379 employees.

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 58.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 101,346. In this transaction Director of this company sold 6,324 shares at a rate of $16.03, taking the stock ownership to the 147,871 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 28, when Company’s Director sold 40,516 for $15.86, making the entire transaction worth $642,782. This insider now owns 201,167 shares in total.

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.33) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +37.83 while generating a return on equity of 9.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 91.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 20.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NASDAQ: NFBK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK)

Looking closely at Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NASDAQ: NFBK), its last 5-days average volume was 89800.0, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY)’s (NFBK) raw stochastic average was set at 83.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 21.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.37. However, in the short run, Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY)’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.81. Second resistance stands at $15.88. The third major resistance level sits at $15.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.57. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.50.

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NASDAQ: NFBK) Key Stats

There are currently 47,771K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 754.25 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 186,750 K according to its annual income of 70,650 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 49,560 K and its income totaled 16,980 K.