Now that Independent Bank Group Inc.’s volume has hit 0.12 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On December 30, 2023, Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBTX) opened at $60.10, lower -0.61% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $60.46 and dropped to $59.68 before settling in for the closing price of $60.45. Price fluctuations for IBTX have ranged from $57.25 to $79.66 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 22.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 11.70% at the time writing. With a float of $35.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.86 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1543 workers is very important to gauge.

Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Independent Bank Group Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 78.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 100,927. In this transaction EVP, President and COO of this company sold 1,350 shares at a rate of $74.76, taking the stock ownership to the 31,308 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s Director sold 8,939 for $74.13, making the entire transaction worth $662,647. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.33) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +34.13 while generating a return on equity of 8.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 12.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 42.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.97, a number that is poised to hit 1.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX)

The latest stats from [Independent Bank Group Inc., IBTX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 87500.0 was inferior to 0.19 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.41.

During the past 100 days, Independent Bank Group Inc.’s (IBTX) raw stochastic average was set at 15.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $63.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $67.85. Now, the first resistance to watch is $60.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $60.85. The third major resistance level sits at $61.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $59.29. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $58.91.

Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBTX) Key Stats

There are currently 41,196K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.49 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 650,080 K according to its annual income of 224,750 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 187,160 K and its income totaled 52,440 K.