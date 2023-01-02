Now that Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s volume has hit 0.24 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On December 30, 2023, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) opened at $0.32, higher 4.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3388 and dropped to $0.285 before settling in for the closing price of $0.31. Price fluctuations for NYMX have ranged from $0.19 to $2.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 3.80% at the time writing. With a float of $49.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.27 million.

In an organization with 3 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 45.03%, while institutional ownership is 0.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 1,900,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,151,515 shares at a rate of $1.65, taking the stock ownership to the 4,702,065 shares.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09

Technical Analysis of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.18 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.25 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s (NYMX) raw stochastic average was set at 10.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 154.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 145.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3581, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6001. However, in the short run, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3464. Second resistance stands at $0.3695. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4002. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2926, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2619. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2388.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) Key Stats

There are currently 90,515K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 28.13 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -12,540 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -1,490 K.