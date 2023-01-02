Now that Surgalign Holdings Inc.’s volume has hit 0.65 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On December 30, 2023, Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SRGA) opened at $1.50, higher 26.75% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.1699 and dropped to $1.50 before settling in for the closing price of $1.57. Price fluctuations for SRGA have ranged from $1.34 to $32.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -19.80% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 74.70% at the time writing. With a float of $5.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.74 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 231 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.10, operating margin of -63.67, and the pretax margin is -136.79.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Surgalign Holdings Inc. is 9.00%, while institutional ownership is 14.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 99,927. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 19,000 shares at a rate of $5.26, taking the stock ownership to the 59,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s Chief Commercial Officer bought 217,391 for $0.46, making the entire transaction worth $99,956. This insider now owns 878,778 shares in total.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$2.25) by $0.34. This company achieved a net margin of -89.51 while generating a return on equity of -382.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -16.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SRGA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -12.44, a number that is poised to hit -1.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -7.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA)

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SRGA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.16 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 88870.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Surgalign Holdings Inc.’s (SRGA) raw stochastic average was set at 16.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 142.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 111.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.1808, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.2645. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.2733 in the near term. At $2.5565, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.9432. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6034, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2167. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9335.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SRGA) Key Stats

There are currently 6,756K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.61 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 90,500 K according to its annual income of -84,650 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 20,180 K and its income totaled -9,830 K.