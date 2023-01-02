PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) is expecting 5.31% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NYSE: PNNT) on December 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.71, soaring 0.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.795 and dropped to $5.6201 before settling in for the closing price of $5.72. Within the past 52 weeks, PNNT’s price has moved between $5.33 and $8.02.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 16.70%. With a float of $63.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.22 million.

PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of PennantPark Investment Corporation is 2.93%, while institutional ownership is 38.46%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.17) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 34.00% during the next five years compared to -4.97% drop over the previous five years of trading.

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NYSE: PNNT) Trading Performance Indicators

PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT)

Looking closely at PennantPark Investment Corporation (NYSE: PNNT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.21 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, PennantPark Investment Corporation’s (PNNT) raw stochastic average was set at 30.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.50. However, in the short run, PennantPark Investment Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.82. Second resistance stands at $5.90. The third major resistance level sits at $6.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.55. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.47.

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NYSE: PNNT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 375.04 million based on 65,225K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 104,970 K and income totals -24,740 K. The company made 28,930 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -34,930 K in sales during its previous quarter.