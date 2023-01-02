Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 84816.0

A new trading day began on December 30, 2023, with Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL) stock priced at $35.12, down -0.06% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.45 and dropped to $34.8258 before settling in for the closing price of $35.20. POWL’s price has ranged from $18.81 to $38.14 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 6.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -13.00%. With a float of $8.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.81 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1935 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.96, operating margin of +1.30, and the pretax margin is +1.85.

Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Powell Industries Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 64.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 11, was worth 227,200. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $22.72, taking the stock ownership to the 110,871 shares.

Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.76 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +2.58 while generating a return on equity of 4.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 27.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Powell Industries Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Powell Industries Inc. (POWL)

Looking closely at Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL), its last 5-days average volume was 80340.0, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 55953.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.46.

During the past 100 days, Powell Industries Inc.’s (POWL) raw stochastic average was set at 83.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.76. However, in the short run, Powell Industries Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $35.48. Second resistance stands at $35.78. The third major resistance level sits at $36.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.53. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $34.23.

Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 416.18 million, the company has a total of 11,821K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 532,580 K while annual income is 13,740 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 162,680 K while its latest quarter income was 8,740 K.