Preferred Bank (PFBC) posted a -0.15% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on December 30, 2023, with Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC) stock priced at $75.18, down -1.14% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $75.64 and dropped to $74.50 before settling in for the closing price of $75.48. PFBC’s price has ranged from $64.10 to $81.97 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 11.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 37.60%. With a float of $13.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.79 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 279 employees.

Preferred Bank (PFBC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Preferred Bank is 6.40%, while institutional ownership is 77.50%.

Preferred Bank (PFBC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.4 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +43.53 while generating a return on equity of 17.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 20.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Preferred Bank’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.81, a number that is poised to hit 2.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Preferred Bank (PFBC)

Looking closely at Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), its last 5-days average volume was 78020.0, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 71786.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.57.

During the past 100 days, Preferred Bank’s (PFBC) raw stochastic average was set at 76.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $74.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $70.68. However, in the short run, Preferred Bank’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $75.34. Second resistance stands at $76.06. The third major resistance level sits at $76.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $74.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $73.78. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $73.06.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.08 billion, the company has a total of 15,050K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 218,780 K while annual income is 95,240 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 80,610 K while its latest quarter income was 35,190 K.