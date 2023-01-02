Prenetics Global Limited (PRE) 20 Days SMA touches -0.40%: The odds favor the bear

On December 30, 2023, Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE) opened at $1.93, higher 1.78% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.06 and dropped to $1.90 before settling in for the closing price of $1.97. Price fluctuations for PRE have ranged from $1.24 to $8.75 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $76.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.98 million.

The firm has a total of 800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Prenetics Global Limited (PRE) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Prenetics Global Limited is 31.38%, while institutional ownership is 9.30%.

Prenetics Global Limited (PRE) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.62) by $0.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Prenetics Global Limited (PRE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.50, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Prenetics Global Limited (PRE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Prenetics Global Limited, PRE], we can find that recorded value of 56800.0 was lower than the volume posted last year of 75310.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Prenetics Global Limited’s (PRE) raw stochastic average was set at 24.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 127.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 93.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.15. The third major resistance level sits at $2.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.83. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.75.

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE) Key Stats

There are currently 43,918K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 218.10 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 275,853 K according to its annual income of -3,310 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 79,680 K and its income totaled -14,900 K.