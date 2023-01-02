Search
Shaun Noe

Profound Medical Corp. (PROF) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 2,040 K

Company News

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ: PROF) on December 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $10.75, plunging -0.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.70 and dropped to $10.2388 before settling in for the closing price of $10.91. Within the past 52 weeks, PROF’s price has moved between $3.10 and $12.07.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 14.70%. With a float of $17.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.88 million.

In an organization with 146 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.95, operating margin of -440.72, and the pretax margin is -445.13.

Profound Medical Corp. (PROF) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Profound Medical Corp. is 7.02%, while institutional ownership is 52.76%.

Profound Medical Corp. (PROF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.4) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -446.66 while generating a return on equity of -34.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ: PROF) Trading Performance Indicators

Profound Medical Corp. (PROF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 35.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.53, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Profound Medical Corp. (PROF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 67220.0. That was better than the volume of 56773.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.80.

During the past 100 days, Profound Medical Corp.’s (PROF) raw stochastic average was set at 90.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 146.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 101.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.85. However, in the short run, Profound Medical Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.65. Second resistance stands at $12.40. The third major resistance level sits at $13.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.48. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.72.

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ: PROF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 227.34 million based on 20,876K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,870 K and income totals -30,700 K. The company made 2,040 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -5,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

