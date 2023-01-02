ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 696,730 K

A new trading day began on December 30, 2023, with ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) stock priced at $24.62, up 2.15% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.31 and dropped to $23.975 before settling in for the closing price of $24.67. ACDC’s price has ranged from $13.18 to $27.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 63.90%. With a float of $22.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.37 million.

In an organization with 2522 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.41, operating margin of -5.08, and the pretax margin is -12.73.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of ProFrac Holding Corp. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 30.70%.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -12.63.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ProFrac Holding Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 579.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.41, a number that is poised to hit 1.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.45 million. That was better than the volume of 0.44 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.25.

During the past 100 days, ProFrac Holding Corp.’s (ACDC) raw stochastic average was set at 85.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, ProFrac Holding Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.68. Second resistance stands at $26.16. The third major resistance level sits at $27.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.49. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.01.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.83 billion, the company has a total of 142,370K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 768,350 K while annual income is -42,420 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 696,730 K while its latest quarter income was 44,930 K.