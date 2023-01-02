PYR (PyroGenesis Canada Inc.) climbed 9.26 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on December 30, 2023, with PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ: PYR) stock priced at $0.70, up 9.26% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7998 and dropped to $0.68 before settling in for the closing price of $0.69. PYR’s price has ranged from $0.63 to $3.09 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 42.90% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -187.40%. With a float of $89.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.62 million.

The firm has a total of 87 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.72, operating margin of -56.17, and the pretax margin is -123.88.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. is 47.42%, while institutional ownership is 0.90%.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -123.70 while generating a return on equity of -76.72.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -187.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ: PYR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PyroGenesis Canada Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26

Technical Analysis of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [PyroGenesis Canada Inc., PYR], we can find that recorded value of 61580.0 was lower than the volume posted last year of 99522.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, PyroGenesis Canada Inc.’s (PYR) raw stochastic average was set at 9.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7979, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5230. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8091. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.8644. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9289. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6893, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6248. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5695.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ: PYR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 157.88 million, the company has a total of 173,540K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 24,790 K while annual income is -30,660 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,330 K while its latest quarter income was -3,120 K.