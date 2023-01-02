Recent developments with Kinetik Holdings Inc. (KNTK) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.65 cents.

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNTK) on December 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $33.09, plunging -0.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.53 and dropped to $32.935 before settling in for the closing price of $33.21. Within the past 52 weeks, KNTK’s price has moved between $29.05 and $44.99.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -65.30%. With a float of $18.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.82 million.

In an organization with 200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.60, operating margin of +41.12, and the pretax margin is +61.77.

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (KNTK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Midstream industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Kinetik Holdings Inc. is 8.90%, while institutional ownership is 36.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 12, was worth 129,920. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $32.48, taking the stock ownership to the 190,645 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 30, when Company’s insider bought 5,684 for $32.97, making the entire transaction worth $187,401. This insider now owns 2,894,053 shares in total.

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (KNTK) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.69) by -$0.63. This company achieved a net margin of -8.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -65.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNTK) Trading Performance Indicators

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (KNTK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (KNTK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.13 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.27 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.16.

During the past 100 days, Kinetik Holdings Inc.’s (KNTK) raw stochastic average was set at 20.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.84. However, in the short run, Kinetik Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $33.43. Second resistance stands at $33.78. The third major resistance level sits at $34.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.59. The third support level lies at $32.24 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNTK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.56 billion based on 137,352K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 160,620 K and income totals 99,220 K. The company made 325,180 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 49,420 K in sales during its previous quarter.