Recent developments with Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.52 cents.

December 30, 2023, Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) trading session started at the price of $91.21, that was -0.24% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $92.57 and dropped to $90.985 before settling in for the closing price of $92.42. A 52-week range for MTH has been $62.51 – $123.30.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 11.10% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 75.30%. With a float of $35.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.57 million.

In an organization with 1773 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.80, operating margin of +18.72, and the pretax margin is +18.57.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Meritage Homes Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Meritage Homes Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 99.02%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 31, was worth 157,580. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $78.79, taking the stock ownership to the 5,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s SVP – Chief Accounting Officer sold 1,000 for $87.92, making the entire transaction worth $87,920. This insider now owns 1,443 shares in total.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $7.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $6.45) by $0.65. This company achieved a net margin of +14.34 while generating a return on equity of 27.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 25.90, a number that is poised to hit 2.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.25 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.38 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.73.

During the past 100 days, Meritage Homes Corporation’s (MTH) raw stochastic average was set at 84.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $83.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $80.91. However, in the short run, Meritage Homes Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $92.85. Second resistance stands at $93.50. The third major resistance level sits at $94.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $91.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $90.33. The third support level lies at $89.68 if the price breaches the second support level.

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) Key Stats

There are 36,571K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.38 billion. As of now, sales total 5,141 M while income totals 737,440 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,584 M while its last quarter net income were 262,490 K.