Recent developments with Origin Bancorp Inc. (OBNK) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.94 cents.

December 30, 2023, Origin Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: OBNK) trading session started at the price of $36.52, that was -0.14% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.71 and dropped to $36.30 before settling in for the closing price of $36.75. A 52-week range for OBNK has been $35.44 – $47.28.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 11.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 197.30%. With a float of $29.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.67 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 797 workers is very important to gauge.

Origin Bancorp Inc. (OBNK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Origin Bancorp Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Origin Bancorp Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 48.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 31, was worth 107,897. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,640 shares at a rate of $40.87, taking the stock ownership to the 27,770 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 30, when Company’s Director sold 2,000 for $40.84, making the entire transaction worth $81,680. This insider now owns 30,410 shares in total.

Origin Bancorp Inc. (OBNK) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.55) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +35.45 while generating a return on equity of 15.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 197.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Origin Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: OBNK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Origin Bancorp Inc. (OBNK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.54, a number that is poised to hit 1.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Origin Bancorp Inc. (OBNK)

The latest stats from [Origin Bancorp Inc., OBNK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 63740.0 was inferior to 79110.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.91.

During the past 100 days, Origin Bancorp Inc.’s (OBNK) raw stochastic average was set at 10.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.39. Now, the first resistance to watch is $36.84. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $36.98. The third major resistance level sits at $37.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.16. The third support level lies at $36.02 if the price breaches the second support level.

Origin Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: OBNK) Key Stats

There are 30,674K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.13 billion. As of now, sales total 303,850 K while income totals 108,550 K. Its latest quarter income was 104,960 K while its last quarter net income were 16,240 K.