Recent developments with Photronics Inc. (PLAB) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.17 cents.

December 30, 2023, Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) trading session started at the price of $16.74, that was -0.47% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.945 and dropped to $16.63 before settling in for the closing price of $16.91. A 52-week range for PLAB has been $13.87 – $25.81.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 12.80% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 117.10%. With a float of $59.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.77 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1828 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.68, operating margin of +25.70, and the pretax margin is +28.99.

Photronics Inc. (PLAB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Photronics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Photronics Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 93.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 37,880. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $18.94, taking the stock ownership to the 58,379 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 01, when Company’s Director sold 2,000 for $16.53, making the entire transaction worth $33,060. This insider now owns 60,379 shares in total.

Photronics Inc. (PLAB) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 7/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.5) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +14.41 while generating a return on equity of 14.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 117.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 59.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Photronics Inc. (PLAB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Photronics Inc. (PLAB)

Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) saw its 5-day average volume 0.5 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, Photronics Inc.’s (PLAB) raw stochastic average was set at 24.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.07. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.97 in the near term. At $17.12, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.49. The third support level lies at $16.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) Key Stats

There are 61,738K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.04 billion. As of now, sales total 824,550 K while income totals 118,790 K. Its latest quarter income was 210,270 K while its last quarter net income were 37,060 K.