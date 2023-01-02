REX American Resources Corporation (REX) with a beta value of 0.97 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE: REX) kicked off on December 30, 2023, at the price of $31.60, up 3.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.49 and dropped to $31.265 before settling in for the closing price of $30.79. Over the past 52 weeks, REX has traded in a range of $26.05-$37.81.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -44.90%. With a float of $15.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.59 million.

The firm has a total of 124 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

REX American Resources Corporation (REX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of REX American Resources Corporation is 12.15%, while institutional ownership is 83.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 25, was worth 115,005. In this transaction CFO, VP-Finance, Treasurer of this company sold 1,100 shares at a rate of $104.55, taking the stock ownership to the 18,765 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 04, when Company’s CFO, VP-Finance, Treasurer sold 959 for $102.58, making the entire transaction worth $98,379. This insider now owns 19,865 shares in total.

REX American Resources Corporation (REX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 7/30/2022, the organization reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.6) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -44.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 10.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE: REX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at REX American Resources Corporation’s (REX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of REX American Resources Corporation (REX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [REX American Resources Corporation, REX], we can find that recorded value of 73360.0 was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.45.

During the past 100 days, REX American Resources Corporation’s (REX) raw stochastic average was set at 56.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $32.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $33.10. The third major resistance level sits at $33.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.65. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $30.03.

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE: REX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 535.57 million has total of 17,390K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 774,800 K in contrast with the sum of 52,360 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 220,280 K and last quarter income was 3,180 K.